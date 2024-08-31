With summer running short it is easy to get busy and miss a story or two along the way. For anything that may have snuck past you, here is your week in review:
Monday: Milford police are set for an upgrade as the city approved the replacement of four police vehicles. The Milford Police Department says that the funding for the new vehicles had already been included in the city budget, and Monday's meeting provided an opportunity for final approval, which was granted.
Tuesday: The Georgetown community gathered at The Circle for a vigil hosted by Attack Addiction, honoring the thousands of lives lost in Delaware to the opioid epidemic. Attendees shared messages of remembrance, paying tribute to loved ones who died from overdoses.
Wednesday: Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes won a victory for live music enthusiasts. The Delaware Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner granted the brewery permission to continue hosting outdoor live music, a practice that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the decision was celebrated by many, some nearby residents were unhappy with the ruling.
Thursday: Boston Terrier Millie found a new home after being rescued from a difficult situation. Earlier this month, 20 dogs were rescued from a home in Bridgeville, and two people were charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and neglect, along with other violations. The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) helped nurse the surviving dogs back to health, and some, like Millie, are now being adopted.
Friday: The Delaware Department of Public Health and the Delaware Department of Agriculture reported that the first Delawarean to contract West Nile virus this year is recovering. The patient, a resident of New Castle County, was hospitalized but is now recuperating. Health officials noted that only about 20% of people infected with the virus develop symptoms.