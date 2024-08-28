LEWES, Del. — Fans of live music at Big Oyster Brewery got good news Wednesday. The Delaware Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner (OABCC) announced Wednesday that the brewery will be allowed to continue hosting live music at its outdoor space, with some restrictions.
Commissioner Jaqueline Paradee Mette gave the green light.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Oyster expanded its operations to include an outdoor area for people to enjoy, but maintaining that setup post-Covid required approval for a variance. Nearby residents have voiced concerns about the noise levels, leading to a protested alteration application. A virtual hearing was held on Wednesday, where some residents shared their complaints.
Opponents, including those living near the Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes, argued that the live outdoor music, along with speakers and amplifiers on the patio, was too loud. However, Commissioner Mette determined that the complaints did not warrant denying the application. The brewery's request was approved, but some restrictions were put in place.
The OABCC has set specific guidelines for the brewery:
- Live music must end by 7 p.m. However, under special circumstances, such as a band delayed by traffic, music can extend to 8 p.m.
- Music played over speakers will end between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., depending on the day.
- Outdoor games like volleyball, cornhole, and other similar activities are allowed to continue.
While some local residents wanted the music kept inside the building CoastTV spoke with others who live near the brewery that don't see live music as a problem.
“I was very displeased when I heard that they could not play it anymore because you could barely hear it, and you had to actually come outside of your house in order to hear it,” said Mike Merena, a resident of the Bay Breeze neighborhood next to Big Oyster Brewery.
Terrus Watson, who lives in the Jefferson Apartments, noted, “It's not a big deal here because everybody [is] in the house before 9:00, so you can sleep.”
With these new guidelines, Big Oyster Brewery is set to return to business as usual. They had shut down live performances while this issue was under consideration.