MILTON, Del. - Earlier this month CoastTV news reported on 20 dogs that were rescued from a home in Bridgeville. Two people have been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, neglect, and other violations.
Thursday, a bright spot in the story, six of those dogs have already been adopted, including a five-year-old Boston Terrier named Millie.
Millie has found a new home with Rene Raymunt who lives in Milton Delaware. Raymunt and her family say they are thrilled to welcome this furry, four-legged friend into their home and hearts.
"She is adorable," Raymunt said of Millie. "She is very friendly and very sweet. She's a real cuddler, as you can see. She just wants to fit in and be part of the group, part of the family. She watches what we do and what Devon does all the time. For example, she was afraid to go down the steps, but when Devon went out, she just followed him without even thinking about it."
In another heartwarming update, one of the other rescue dogs, Cocoa, recently gave birth to a litter of puppies. It seems things are turning around for this group of rescued pups.