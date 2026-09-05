Monday: The Indian River High School campus borders the Town of Dagsboro, and the Indian River School District Board of Education is seeking to have the school annexed into town limits. Board President Mark Steele said annexation would allow the Dagsboro Police Department to patrol the area.
Tuesday: A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Georgetown Circle to honor Officer Chad Spicer, who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 1, 2009. Spicer was responding to a report of shots fired near Route 113 when a gunman fired into his police car. Spicer, who was 29, was killed in the shooting.
Wednesday: Veterans and families of those who served in World War II gathered at Fort Miles for a ceremony marking Victory in Japan Day. The ceremony was held near the 16-inch gun that once sat aboard the USS Missouri.
Thursday: Delaware took the first steps toward potentially bringing passenger rail service back to Delmarva. The state received a Federal Railroad Administration grant to study whether passenger service could be extended from Wilmington or Newark to Salisbury or Berlin, Maryland.
Friday: Sussex County is helping local fire and EMS companies with the high cost of ambulance repairs and maintenance. County Council approved a program to purchase three new ambulances each year for local emergency service providers.