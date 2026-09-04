GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County Council is launching two new programs in Oct. aimed at helping fire and EMS departments with ambulance purchase and administrative costs.
County Council approved an "Ambulance Replacement Program" where the county purchase three new ambulances each year for local fire and EMS. Departments would rotate through the program, with each expected to receive a county-purchased ambulance once every seven years.
The program could alleviate expenses of the ambulances and it's up-keep, allowing departments to budget for other equipment such an stretchers.
“So a new ambulance these days with a general specification is somewhere around $400,000. Repair and maintenance costs vary, you know by the amount of usage that each department might have,” John Hopkins, Deputy Chief of Milton Fire Department said.
Mike Simpler, president of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, who is also running for office, said the county purchasing program could save about $17,500 on each ambulance, or more than $50,000 annually across three ambulance purchases.
“So, for us, it'll help, but in turn, there's companies that really need it. You take your Georgetown, your Mid Sussex, those companies really need the help and need it immediately,” Simpler said.
The second program gives fire and EMS the option of using a centralized ambulance billing system. The program is designed to reduce administrative costs departments face when billing for ambulance services.
Participation in both programs is optional, meaning each fire and EMS company can decide whether the programs benefit them or not.
Milton Fire Department plans to participate in the ambulance replacement program.
“Milton Fire Department is going to participate in the seven-year replacement program for an ambulance,” Hopkins said.
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has not yet made a final decision on its participation.
“Overall, we'll probably be on both sides of the program. We have to September, the end of September, to make the decision. That's what we're going to try to do,” Simpler said.
County council says they expect the billing program and ambulance purchase to being in Oct.