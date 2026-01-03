It was a busy holiday week. For any stories you may have missed, here is your Week In Review:
MONDAY: Nearly a dozen dead snow geese were found along Broadkill Beach, raising renewed concerns about avian influenza. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the birds will not be tested but are being treated as presumed positive cases of bird flu. The discovery follows a confirmed case of avian influenza earlier this month in Kent County.
TUESDAY: A district court judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking to stop or delay Delaware’s new medical aid-in-dying law. The ruling clears the way for the End of Life Options Act, which officially took effect Jan. 1, allowing eligible terminally ill patients to seek medical aid in dying under state guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded funding to all 50 states through the Rural Health Transformation Program. Delaware will receive $157 million, with the money expected to support several initiatives, including the development of the state’s first-ever medical school, which could be located in Sussex County.
THURSDAY: Delmarva welcomed the new year with several new laws taking effect across Delaware. Among the changes, residents are now able to file claims under the state’s new paid leave program, marking a major expansion of worker benefits in the First State.
FRIDAY: Town leaders in Ellendale continue working to determine how to move forward with plans to expand security camera coverage. Officials say they face a March deadline to spend earmarked funding, warning that the town could lose the money if it is not used in time.