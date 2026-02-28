After a busy and snowy week along the coast, you may have missed a few stories. This is your Week In Review.
MONDAY: A powerful blizzard swept across Delmarva, downing power lines, toppling trees, and forcing road closures throughout the region. Thousands of residents were left without electricity as utility crews worked to restore service amid heavy snow and strong winds.
TUESDAY: Coastal communities continued digging out from the storm as recovery efforts stretched into a second day. At the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Shingle Point Road location, staff relocated all animals to the Georgetown campus after the facility was impacted by the blizzard. In Georgetown, fallen trees also damaged sections of fencing, creating additional challenges for crews working to secure the property.
WEDNESDAY: In Fenwick Island, the Town Council held the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow parking on empty lots within the commercial district. Supporters said the change would help address parking shortages and support local businesses, including Surf Bagel.
THURSDAY: The Ocean City Council voted to extend the hours during which bicycles, skateboards and roller skates are permitted on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Under the change, riding will now be allowed until 2 p.m., extending the previous noon cutoff.
FRIDAY: The Delaware State Housing Authority selected eight municipalities and Sussex County for a new zoning and land-use reform pilot program aimed at expanding affordable housing. Officials said the initiative is designed to modernize local zoning codes and encourage the development of more affordable housing options statewide.