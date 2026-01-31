Winter weather, farm safety, legislation and coastal research mark the week on Delmarva.
Monday: Delmarva continued digging out following a weekend snowstorm that left many side streets and neighborhoods icy and partially frozen, even as main roads were largely cleared across the region.
Tuesday: Attention turned to the impact of the cold on agriculture as farmers worked to keep livestock safe and warm amid low temperatures. Courageous Hearts, a Delaware-based organization that cares for farm animals, was among the many facilities taking extra precautions to protect animals from the winter weather.
Wednesday: Maryland lawmakers proposed new legislation aimed at closing a loophole in vehicle registration. The Maryland Department of Transportation estimates more than 100,000 Virginia-registered vehicles are linked to Maryland addresses, allowing owners to avoid higher registration costs. The proposed bill would require residents to register their vehicles in Maryland within 60 days or face fines and possible impoundment.
Thursday: The Ocean City Fire Department conducted ice rescue training, practicing responses to emergencies involving people or pets falling through frozen water. Officials also urged parents to talk with children about staying off ice-covered ponds and waterways.
Friday: A University of Delaware pilot program began using shoreline cameras to study how wind, waves, and storms affect Delaware’s beaches. Researchers say the data will help guide future beach replenishment and coastal protection efforts.