This week, two hotels got key approvals in Rehoboth Beach, jellyfish continued to torment beachgoers, the ponies hit the water in Chincoteague, tents were banned on some beaches, and a carbon monoxide leak sent four people to the hospital.
MONDAY: The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission approved plans for both the Belhaven and Atlantic Crowne hotel projects. The four-story Belhaven Hotel is slated to be built above the Candy Kitchen on the Boardwalk. The Atlantic Crowne is expected to be constructed next to the Atlantic Sands Hotel on Baltimore Avenue.
TUESDAY: Beachgoers across Delmarva have reported an increase in jellyfish stings this summer; that problem is now plaguing people down in Ocean City, Maryland. The Ocean City Beach Patrol said they've seen a spike in sting-related incidents.
WEDNESDAY: Marked the 100th edition of the annual pony swim across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island. The event drew crowds from across the region, the nation, and the world to witness the ponies make the traditional crossing. Coverage of the full day’s events is available on the Delmarva Sports Network app, though access requires a subscription.
THURSDAY: In Dewey Beach, town officials implemented new restrictions on beach tents. Leaders in South Bethany are considering similar regulations. Ocean City enacted a comparable ban earlier this year.
FRIDAY: A carbon monoxide leak at the Ashore Resort & Beach Club Hotel in Ocean City sent four people to the hospital. Authorities said 18 people were evaluated by medical personnel following the incident, which occurred at the hotel off Coastal Highway.