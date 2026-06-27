From dune fires to severe summer storms to housing policy and immigration developments, here's a look back at some of the stories that made headlines across Delmarva this week.
Monday: Officials in Ocean City warned about the dangers of illegal fireworks after confirming they sparked a dune fire over the weekend. The Ocean City Fire Department said the blaze could have been much worse.
Tuesday: Powerful summer storms swept across Delmarva, leaving behind downed trees, damaged power lines and scattered debris. In Laurel, sparking power lines highlighted the dangerous conditions. While the storms caused widespread damage, they also brought much-needed rainfall to a region continuing to grapple with drought conditions.
Wednesday: In Georgetown, a committee completed its review of policies aimed at improving oversight of supportive housing organizations. Recommendations included strengthening data collection and tracking while identifying a location for temporary housing to better serve those in need.
Thursday: Two immigration enforcement bills cleared the House, including House Bill 94, which would limit local law enforcement's cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at locations such as colleges, health care facilities, and places of worship.
Friday: Members of Delmarva's Haitian and Syrian communities expressed concern after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the Trump administration to end certain temporary legal protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants from Haiti and Syria. Both Haiti and Syria continue to be listed on the U.S. State Department's Do Not Travel advisory.