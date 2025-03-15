The busy weeks here along the coast just keep piling up. For anything you may have missed this is your Week In Review:
Routine Traffic Stop in Fenwick Island Leads to Theft Discovery
A routine traffic stop on Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island took an unexpected turn Monday when officers discovered stolen merchandise after making a traffic stop for speeding. Authorities said two women were caught with multiple plastic trash bags filled with clothing, still bearing security tags, from the West Ocean City outlets. The incident remains under investigation.
Lewes Fire Department Warns of Funding Shortfall
The Lewes Fire Department issued a warning Tuesday about financial struggles that could jeopardize its ambulance services. Officials stated that without a “substantial increase” in funding, maintaining emergency response operations may not be financially viable. The department is urging local leaders to address the funding gap.
Rep. McBride Criticizes Trump Administration Over Legal Aid Cuts
Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride criticized the Trump administration Wednesday for cutting nearly $500,000 in funding from the Community Legal Aid Society of Delaware. The funding, which supported fair housing law enforcement in the state, was terminated in February. McBride called the move a setback for housing equality.
Humpback Whale Strands Itself at Delaware Seashore State Park
A 30-foot, 14-ton humpback whale washed up on the beach near Conquest Road late Wednesday night. Marine Education Research & Rehabilitation (MERR) conducted an autopsy on the whale Thursday before burying it on-site. The cause of the stranding remains unknown.
Cambridge Townhome Explosion Displaces Families
A late-night explosion at a Cambridge townhome complex displaced at least six families, officials said Friday. Video footage captured the explosion just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the residents of the affected unit were not home at the time. Neighbors on either side of the unit escaped unharmed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.