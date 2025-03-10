FENWICK ISLAND, Del. – A routine traffic stop on Coastal Highway led to the arrest of two Baltimore women on theft-related charges, with additional felony charges pending in Maryland.
According to the Fenwick Island Police Department, an officer was monitoring traffic on March 6 around 3 p.m. when a Toyota Camry was driving over 65 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer pulled the car over and identified the driver as Alexis Carrington, 32, of Baltimore, Maryland. A records check revealed Carrington was driving with a suspended Maryland license and the car was uninsured.
The passenger was identified as Cecelia Fenwick, 19, also of Baltimore. As the officer prepared to impound the car, she noticed several plastic trash bags filled with clothing that still had security tags attached. A closer inspection revealed the items were from Under Armour, Victoria’s Secret and Nike.
Maryland State Police confirmed they were investigating a retail theft at Outlets Ocean City and responded to the scene. Officers identified and retrieved the stolen merchandise.
Carrington was charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Both women were taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,000 secured bond. Authorities said felony retail theft charges are pending in Maryland.