DELAWARE- A House subcommittee hearing on U.S. foreign policy ended earlier than scheduled Tuesday after an exchange between Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, and Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., over Rep. Self’s misgendering of Rep. McBride.
The hearing, held by the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe, was focused on nuclear nonproliferation and U.S. assistance to European allies. During the proceedings, Rep. Self referred to Rep. McBride using a male title, saying, “I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”
Rep. McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, responded, “Thank you, Madam Chair.”
Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., the ranking Democratic lawmaker on the panel, asked Rep. Self to repeat his introduction. When he again referred to Rep. McBride as “mister,” Rep. Keating objected. Rep. Keating stated that the hearing should not proceed unless Rep. McBride were addressed properly. Rep. Self then struck his gavel and adjourned the session.
Following the hearing, Rep. McBride expressed frustration that political disputes overshadowed key policy discussions.
“I was disappointed that the Chair decided to end a committee hearing early,” Rep. McBride said in a statement.
Neither Rep. Self nor Rep. Keating’s offices responded to requests for comment. However, Rep. Self later responded on social media, stating, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.”
It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. https://t.co/cVcYdPWa1O— Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) March 11, 2025
Rep. McBride has been the focus of similar discussions in Congress. In February, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., referred to Rep. McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware” during a House floor speech. The Congressional Record initially adjusted the wording but later reverted it to reflect Miller’s original statement.
Rep. McBride has largely avoided commenting on these interactions, saying in an earlier interview with NBC News that she intends to focus on legislative work.