Every week is a big news week here on Delmarva, for anything you may have missed here is your Week In Review:
The Ocean City Council has decided to replace paid parking kiosks with a mobile app. With no physical meters, visitors and residents will now have to use their phones to pay for parking. Some locals expressed concerns that it may take time for people to adjust to the new system.
Officials broke ground on a new corporate center in Milford. The industrial park, located off Route 14 and Church Hill Road, is expected to create approximately 1,300 jobs. The city stated that the development will include a walking trail and a roundabout to help ease traffic in the area.
A seal was found stranded on the beach in Fenwick Island. The Marine Education Research & Rehabilitation Institute responded to assist the animal. However, the seal ultimately passed away a few days later, according to officials.
The ninth annual Ocean City Film Festival kicked off, offering a four-day event featuring a diverse selection of films from both regional and international filmmakers. Screenings are set to take place at various venues across Ocean City.
After nearly 15 months, Twin Branch Winery in Milton has officially reopened for business. The winery had previously shut down in 2023 due to a lack of necessary permits. Owners now confirm that all required approvals are in place, allowing them to resume operations.