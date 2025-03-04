MILFORD, Del. — A 182-acre property off Milton-Harrington Highway, known as the Fry Farm, will soon be transformed into the Milford Corporate Center, a new industrial park designed to attract businesses and spur economic growth. The nearly $18 million project officially broke ground today.
The Milford City Council recently approved the development, which will be located off Route 14 and Route 15, near Milford-Harrington Highway. The site is expected to accommodate nearly 30 businesses, providing space for warehouses, offices, and a new water tower to support the city’s sewage infrastructure.
“There were hurdles and challenges that took us quite a bit of time to get to this point, but all in all, it is something we planned on doing back in 2017, and we are now going to see it come to fruition,” City Manager Mark Whitfield said.
In addition to business development, the city is partnering with the Delaware Department of Transportation to improve road features in the area, addressing safety concerns for future workers and visitors.
The Milford Corporate Center is expected to bring new job opportunities and economic investment to the area as construction progresses.