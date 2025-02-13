MILFORD, Del. - A large plot of land in Milford, known as the "Fry Farm," will soon be transformed into the Milford Corporate Center, a new industrial park aimed at boosting the local economy.
The Milford City Council recently approved the development, which will be located off Route 14 and 15, near the Milford Harrington Highway.
Plans for the site include warehouses, office space, and a new water tower to help with the city’s sewage infrastructure. The city is also partnering with the Delaware Department of Transportation to improve road features in the area, addressing safety concerns.
Locals are optimistic about the new development. Jacob Madous, supports the industrial park and the road improvements, emphasizing the potential for more job opportunities and safer travel. "As long as it's bringing more jobs and reducing accidents, it can only help," he told CoastTV.
The park will feature 27 parcels, allowing space for businesses to set up operations. Tyrone Higgins, another Milford local, sees the development as a way to create jobs, but says job seekers need to take the initiative.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Milford Corporate Center is scheduled for March 4.