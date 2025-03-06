OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 9th annual Ocean City Film Festival is off to the races, bringing a diverse selection of films from regional and international filmmakers to venues across town. Presented by the Art League of Ocean City, the festival celebrates filmmakers of all backgrounds and genres, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.
Morris Johnson, the assistant manager for Flagship Cinemas, is preparing for another year of big crowds. He recalled last year’s turnout, saying, "The lines were huge. The walls and hallways were lined with people, and they weren’t just getting concessions. They were eager to get in and see some of the shows."
This four-day event will feature screenings at multiple locations throughout Ocean City. Additional events such as filmmaker Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, and special parties will mark the festival’s opening and closing nights.
Aubrey Sizemore, the festival’s events and volunteer coordinator, emphasized the importance of the event, explaining that it serves as a fundraiser for the Art League of Ocean City. "We’re a nonprofit organization, so the proceeds benefit our classes, our kids’ programs, and the building as well," she said. "It also gives exposure to the filmmakers."
Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City is one of the festival’s key screening locations. Due to high demand, the theater expanded its capacity last year by screening films on two different screens, a plan they are continuing this year. "It’s really a good thing that they come in and bring a crowd of people," Johnson said. "We try to accommodate them and make them really, really feel comfortable."
For moviegoers, the festival is an opportunity to get an early look at films that may shape pop culture in the coming year. For filmmakers, it’s a chance to generate buzz and possibly attract Hollywood attention.
This year’s Ocean City Film Festival runs through March 9, giving audiences plenty of time to grab some tickets, buy some popcorn, and enjoy the films.