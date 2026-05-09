Every week, we see new developments across Delmarva. Here’s a look back at some of the stories making headlines this week.
Monday: Construction projects continue moving forward in Rehoboth Beach, including the installation of new concrete bollards near the public restrooms on Rehoboth Avenue. Renovations are also ongoing at the city’s library, where a $9.8 million project includes upgrades such as a new air conditioning system, additional study rooms and a new roof. Meanwhile, work on the One Rehoboth Avenue hotel project remains paused until demolition of the former Dollie’s property resumes this fall.
Tuesday: Fire departments across Maryland's Eastern Shore say they are still storing stockpiles of firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals, despite a state ban enacted in 2022. The foam, often referred to as containing “forever chemicals,” was supposed to be collected through a state take-back program that departments say has yet to materialize.
Wednesday: Wicomico County Public Schools reported positive trends across the district, saying enrollment numbers, academic performance, and school safety indicators are all improving.
Thursday: Allergy season is hitting Delmarva hard as pollen levels and drier-than-normal conditions continue to trigger sneezing, congestion, and other seasonal allergy symptoms across the region.
Friday: Health officials are urging residents to take precautions against ticks after the Powassan virus was identified in Delaware for the first time. Experts recommend checking skin and clothing after spending time outdoors and contacting a doctor if a tick bite occurs or symptoms develop.