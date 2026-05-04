REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Construction has become a familiar sight across downtown Rehoboth Beach this spring, with several projects underway or expected to resume later this year.
On the Boardwalk, crews are finishing work on new security bollards designed to protect pedestrians. The $1.1 million project includes 35 barriers on the Boardwalk and 32 near the bathrooms on Rehoboth Avenue. The project also includes two swing gates that can be lowered during events at the bandstand.
The city says the bollard project is expected to be finished before May 15.
Some people visiting the area said the new bollards could be more visually appealing. “I think there is a way to make it more appealing to the eye, make it more aesthetic,” Allissa Conever said. “Maybe a different color, maybe adding something that brings in some community from this area.”
Others said the project is an improvement. “It’s a vast improvement from the way it used to look and will look more upscale,” one person said.
Work is also continuing at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library on Rehoboth Avenue. Renovations have been underway since December and include a new air conditioning system, new study rooms and a new entrance. “I can’t wait to see it open, when the renovations are fresh,” one person said.
The $9.8 million renovation project is being funded through private donations, along with state and federal grants. The library says it still needs 30% of its funding for work to stay on schedule.
The library says half of the building is expected to be finished by September, with the goal of completing the entire project by spring 2027.
Another major construction site, the One Rehoboth Avenue hotel project, is on pause for the summer. Demolition at the site started last year and was planned to resume to make way for a four-story, 60-room hotel.
The city says demolition will resume this fall, with the old Dolle’s building next to come down as part of the hotel project.