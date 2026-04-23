REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The sound of saws cutting through brick is echoing along the boardwalk as crews install new safety features ahead of the busy summer season. Instead of waves and seagulls, construction noise has taken over parts of the boardwalk as workers fit bricks around newly installed metal posts known as bollards.
Final stretch for Rehoboth bollards before busy summer season
- Brandon Ferguson
Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
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Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
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