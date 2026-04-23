The sound of saws cutting through brick is echoing along the boardwalk as crews install new safety features ahead of the busy summer season. Instead of waves and seagulls, construction noise has taken over parts of the boardwalk as workers fit bricks around newly installed metal posts known …

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The sound of saws cutting through brick is echoing along the boardwalk as crews install new safety features ahead of the busy summer season. Instead of waves and seagulls, construction noise has taken over parts of the boardwalk as workers fit bricks around newly installed metal posts known as bollards.

Sawing through bricks

Bollards construction on its final stage near the boardwalk.
Wide shot of bollards

Bollards are heavy-duty metal posts designed to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian areas, a safety measure city officials say will help protect crowds during peak season.

 

“It’s a little bad right now, but as long as they get it done before the big crowd,” one visitor said. Another added, “Some things I wish would just stay the same.”

Cindy Wolleyhan, a longtime resident, said the work is disrupting what is usually a quiet time of year. “You just want to enjoy the town and the boardwalk before all the tourists start coming,” Wolleyhan said. “So with this noise, it’s a little, you know, disturbing.”

The $1.1 million project calls for 35 bollards along the boardwalk near the bandstand and 32 more near the bathrooms, where two swing gates will also be installed.

Others say the temporary inconvenience is worth it. “I thought it was a good idea so nobody comes through,” said Barry Duke. “I think it’ll be better for the boardwalk once they get it done.”

Bollards are heavy-duty metal posts designed to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian areas, a safety measure city officials say will help protect crowds. The city says work will be finished by May 15. 

 
 

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Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

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