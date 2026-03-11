Fencing up at Rehoboth Avenue as city installs bollard and barriers

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Fencing has gone up at the Rehoboth Avenue entrance to the boardwalk as work begins on a project to install security bollards near the busy beach access.
The City of Rehoboth Beach said crews are removing pavers at the boardwalk entrance to prepare for the installation. Bollard installation is expected to begin next week, with the project scheduled for completion by May 15.
City leaders say the project is intended to improve public safety by restricting car access near the crowded bandstand circle and boardwalk entrance while still allowing pedestrian movement. The bollards will be paired with swing gates designed to control when cars can enter the area while protecting people walking through the plaza.
The project has also sparked concerns from several nearby businesses. A petition signed by 16 businesses states the city moved forward with the project without first consulting them. Business owners along Rehoboth Avenue say the planned bollards and regular bandstand events already limit access to restaurants and retail shops near the circle.
City estimates show the bollard materials will cost about $420,000. Total construction, including swing gate installation, is projected to reach about $1.1 million.
Construction activity at the boardwalk entrance is expected to continue over the coming weeks as crews prepare the site and begin installing the new safety features ahead of the summer season.