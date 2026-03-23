REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Construction is underway along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk as crews install dozens of concrete bollards aimed at improving safety ahead of the busy summer season.
The project includes the installation of 35 bollards in front of the boardwalk near the Bandstand and 32 additional barriers along Rehoboth Avenue near the public restrooms.
According to city documents, the total cost of the project is estimated at $1.1 million, with approximately $420,000 allocated specifically for the bollards.
In addition to the barriers, the project also calls for swing gates to be installed on both sides of the restroom area. City plans indicate the work is expected to be completed by May 15.
Fencing currently surrounds sections of the boardwalk as construction progresses in phases. Some visitors say they understand the safety goal but worry about how the changes will impact the area’s appearance. “I hope it doesn’t block the view of the ocean while you’re sitting on the benches enjoying your Thrasher’s,” said Sally Seen. “It does change a little bit of the landscape.”
Seen added that the swing gates make more sense in certain situations. “I think it’s a good idea when they have the concert, so they can have that totally blocked off,” she said.
Others remain undecided about the long-term impact. “If it’s for safety, I’m OK with that, but it is going to change things,” said Teri Helms. “It’s going to be different.”
However, not everyone supports the plan. When the bollards were approved in October, some local business owners said they were not consulted. A petition signed by 16 businesses claims the city failed to seek their input before moving forward. Business owners have also raised concerns that the barriers could limit access to shops and restaurants along Rehoboth Avenue.
Despite the concerns, city officials say the goal is to complete construction before peak tourist season begins.