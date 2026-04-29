REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Public Library's construction is moving ahead smoothly and is anticipated to complete later this year. However, more community support is still needed.
The library's renovation of its downtown location is to provide an enhanced, modern space designed to better serve the growing needs of the community.
Over 70% of the funds necessary for the renovation have been raised due to federal and state funding and community support. However, according to the library, getting the additional 30% will allow them to complete the renovation including the area that is currently being operated out of.
The renovated library will feature improved accessibility, updated technology, flexible gathering spaces, and expanded areas for children, teens, and community programming.
"This renovation represents an investment not just in a building, but in the future of our community," said Library Board President Kay Wheatley. "We are grateful for the incredible support received so far and welcome others to share the pride we all feel in this project."
Residents say the library has long been an important part of the community.
“I can’t wait to see it open when the renovations are finished,” said Vince Vlack, a Rehoboth Beach local. “This place has been around for a long time. It’s a historical landmark, so I’m glad to see it happening.”