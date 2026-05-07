SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Allergy issues continue across Delmarva, especially with the drier than normal conditions.
The beautiful leaves and blooms we see this time, are a sight to behold, but with the beauty comes a lot of sniffling, sneezing and misery associated with allergies.
Susan Oshman suffers from seasonal allergies. She gets the typical symptoms. Itchy eyes and lots of sneezing, but luckily that's about it. "I mean, if it's really bad, I can tell when I look at the car, and it's covered with pollen, it's like oh, it's going to be bad", she says.
"It gets better, and it gets worse, it's not terrible. It's not debilitating or anything," said Oshman. "It doesn't bother me to be out in it totally, but I can sure feel it."
Dr. Parvathi Somasundaram is an allergist with Bayhealth. She says if you do not have a plan or address allergy symptoms, it could turn into a sinus infection or bronchitis.
The doctor says if you have COPD, sleep apnea, or congestive heart failure, to be extra careful with allergy symptoms. Conditions could worsen if left untreated. She says the best way to combat allergy symptoms is by using over the counter anti-histamines or a steroid nasal spray.
Other options include the use of a neti pot, saline spray or humidifier.
Thankfully, the worst of the allergies start to taper off into the month of June. However, they tend to ramp up again in the fall.
With only light amounts of rain expected the next couple of weeks, the pollen levels with remain on the high side.