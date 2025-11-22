Recapping the week that was in the news here along the coast.
Monday: Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and the state of Delaware signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the first four-year medical program in the state. The partnership is connected to Gov. Matt Meyer’s application for $1 billion through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.
Tuesday: Sussex County Council approved changes to zoning rules for retail marijuana businesses. Stores can now be built in C-2 medium commercial and C-3 heavy commercial districts. The new rules also allow retail marijuana stores to open within a half-mile of a city or town, reducing the previous boundary of three miles.
Wednesday: Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed a bill aimed at addressing a projected $400 million funding gap over the next several years. The legislation separates Delaware’s tax code from upcoming federal changes and allows the state to phase in certain business tax benefits over multiple years rather than paying them out at once.
Thursday: DelDOT announced the installation of new weather station monitors along the coast designed to provide faster warnings about rising water and potential flooding.
Friday: Crews resumed a dredging project near the West Ocean City harbor. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to remove more than 5,000 cubic yards of material to improve navigation for boaters.