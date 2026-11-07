Monday: CoastTV learned the name of the 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed over the weekend. Love Cannon was shot at a Halloween party in a field off South Old State Road in Ellendale.
Tuesday: Election Day brought several surprises across Delmarva. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan was defeated after 20 years in office. Matt James beat Meehan by about 300 votes. Meanwhile, Delaware Democrats secured supermajorities in both the state House and Senate.
Wednesday: Maryland voters approved Ballot Question 3, paving the way for the state to redraw its congressional district map. The change could eventually eliminate the state's lone Republican-held congressional district, currently represented by Republican Andy Harris.
Thursday: Delaware's Return Day parade was held in Georgetown. The unique, bipartisan tradition brings political opponents together to literally bury the hatchet, marking the end of the political season.
Friday: The first phase of construction on the new Dewey Beach Town Hall is complete. The building is the first step in the town's plan to upgrade its facilities. The next phase will bring Sussex County EMS to Dewey Beach for the first time.