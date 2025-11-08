A look back at the key stories from the week here on Delmarva.
Monday: Daniel Fuentes Espinal, an Easton pastor, shared his story after being arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He described his arrest, conditions in multiple detention centers and his reunion with his family.
Tuesday: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced the formation of a state commission to review congressional redistricting. The move comes as states led by both Democrats and Republicans consider changes that could affect control of Congress in upcoming elections.
Wednesday: Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said he is no longer pursuing a 287(g) agreement, at least for now. The agreement would allow deputies to assist ICE with immigration enforcement at the county jail. The announcement followed guidance from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
Thursday: Road crews began repaving streets in Dewey Beach as part of a town paving project that will resurface 23 streets. The Delaware Department of Transportation expects the work to be completed by the end of December.
Friday: Travelers across Delmarva may be affected by nationwide airline schedule reductions. The Federal Aviation Administration plans to cut up to 10% of flights from 40 major airports, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.