Monday: The Milford community continued to deal with the aftermath of a fire that destroyed Lulu Ross Elementary School. Students will finish the school year at Milford Middle School. The fire also forced the state to relocate a polling location from Lulu Ross Elementary to Mispillion Elementary School.
Tuesday: The Georgetown Fire Company said goodbye to one of its fire engines. The department announced the engine was sold to the Seagrove Fire Department in North Carolina. Members of the North Carolina department traveled to Georgetown to drive the engine to its new home.
Wednesday: A new emergency winter shelter for homeless men opened in Bethany Beach near Central Boulevard. Code Purple at the Cape partnered with Bethany Christian Church to turn a home into a shelter. The facility can house up to 12 people.
Thursday: Poodle Beach in Rehoboth Beach unveiled a new historical marker recognizing the area's significance to the LGBTQ community. Since the 1930s, Rehoboth Beach has served as a place of community and refuge for LGBTQ residents and visitors.
Friday: A pilot program called the Bike Bus rolled out in Lewes. More than 40 students, accompanied by volunteers, teachers and parents, rode along two designated routes to the elementary school. One parent said she hopes to see the program continue in the future.