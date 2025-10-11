DELAAWARE - From a new theater proposal to child safety legislation, here’s a look at some of this week’s top stories across Delaware.
Monday: With the future of the Clear Space Theatre still uncertain, Rehoboth Beach officials are working to keep the performing arts group downtown. City leaders have pitched a plan that would demolish the Cape Henlopen Senior Center on Christian Street to make room for a new 40,000-square-foot theater. Nothing has been finalized, but a task force has been created to continue discussions.
Tuesday: Former Lewes Fire Chief Bill Buckaloo has been reinstated to the department, just a month after the board voted to remove him from the rolls for two years. This has been an ongoing story, and we have more details here.
Wednesday: With the North Millsboro Bypass now open, the Delaware Department of Transportation says the $140 million project aims to move truck traffic out of downtown Millsboro. While it’s too early for exact traffic counts, Millsboro’s mayor says companies such as Mountaire Farms and Allen Harim report their drivers are already using the bypass as their main route.
Thursday: After Iron Hill Brewery filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, the company may now face a class-action lawsuit. Former employees claim they were laid off with little notice, and a law firm is investigating possible violations of the WARN Act — a federal law requiring most employers with 100 or more workers to provide 60 days’ written notice before closing or mass layoffs.
Friday: Governor Matt Meyer signed two child safety bills. One increases penalties for sexual exploitation of minors, and the other expedites court access for parents or guardians seeking a deceased minor’s digital records.