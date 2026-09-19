MONDAY: Delaware’s ghost gun law was found partially unconstitutional by a federal judge. The 2021 law restricts the possession and manufacture of unserialized firearms. The federal court found some provisions of the law unconstitutional while upholding others.
TUESDAY: Delaware held its primary elections. In the Democratic primary for House District 20, incumbent Alonna Berry defeated Ruby Schaeffer.
In the three-way Republican primary for House District 41, former state Rep. John Atkins was declared the winner. Atkins received 1,546 votes, defeating Doug Conaway, who received 1,479 votes. Jacki Slonin received 149 votes.
WEDNESDAY: In Millsboro, local and state leaders gathered for a ceremony renaming the North Millsboro Bypass in honor of the late Sen. Richard S. Cordrey. Cordrey served in the Delaware General Assembly from 1970 to 1996. Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation officially naming the road the Senator Richard S. Cordrey Bypass.
THURSDAY: The Facebook accounts for Touch of Italy and the Ocean Pines Yacht Club were hacked. The pages were used to post political and other unauthorized content. Both businesses said the posts do not reflect their views.
FRIDAY: Lewes city staffers wrote a letter of no confidence in City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe. The letter calls for the resignations or removal of McCabe and Deputy City Manager Janet Reeves. According to CoastTV, multiple sources said the letter was sent to human resources and then passed along to the mayor and City Council.