OCEAN CITY, Md. - 10 flock supervisors from Delmarva chicken companies were honored Wednesday with Outstanding Flock Supervisor awards during the Delmarva Chicken Association’s annual meeting in Ocean City.
The supervisors work directly with Delmarva’s 1,225 independent chicken growers, serving as a link between growers and chicken companies, says the association.
According to the Delmarva Chicken Association, the 2026 recipients represent Allen Harim Foods, Amick Farms, Perdue Farms, Mountaire Farms, Tyson Foods and Coleman.
The awards were presented during the 61st National Meeting on Poultry Health, Processing and Live Production at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. More than 450 people attended this year’s conference.