DELAWARE - The 2024 hurricane season ends on Nov. 30 with 17 named storms, including 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.
According to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Hurricane Milton was one of the strongest storms, causing a lot of damage and fast response efforts. The season has led to over $100 billion in economic losses and more than 320 deaths.
DEMA encourages Delawareans to help those affected by Milton through donation drives. There were quite a few donation drives on Delmarva covered by CoastTV. As hurricane season wraps up, residents are reminded to stay prepared.