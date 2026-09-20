GEORGETOWN, Del. - Festival Hispano brought people together on Delmarva to celebrate Hispanic culture, traditions and community as Hispanic Heritage Month continues.
The festival has been a gathering place for the region’s Hispanic community for more than 30 years, offering food, music, local vendors and activities for families.
Throughout the festival, attendees could play games and visit booths featuring local businesses and community services, including organizations offering health screenings.
“We are family. We are a Hispanic family here,” says Domenica Martinez, who is Ecuadorian.
Martinez says events like Festival Hispano give people an opportunity to celebrate their heritage while connecting with others who share similar experiences.
“Hispanic people have a lot of problems because of the language, you know,” Martinez tells CoastTV. “Hispanic businesses are good because we speak Spanish, and they understand, and it’s more comfortable for us.”
Food was also a major attraction, with vendors serving a variety of Hispanic dishes.
“We were here for the food. Everything else is just a benefit,” Ashton Sloan says.
Live music added to the celebration, with performances from Diego Vera and other artists.
Hannah and Ashton Sloan shared that the variety of cultures and vendors encouraged them to come out and support the community while trying something new.
“It’s tough times, so it’s good to help out the community,” Sloan says. “We do love eating out around here, but we normally stick to the same couple spots. So I think we’ve definitely been meaning to branch out more, and I think this is a great place to do that.”
A portion of the money raised during the festival benefits First State Community Action Agency and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, according to organizers.
For attendees, the festival offered more than food and entertainment. It provided a chance to celebrate their heritage and strengthen connections across Delmarva’s Hispanic community.