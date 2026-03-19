GEORGETOWN, Del. - A morning crash on Sussex Highway left a woman and two children hurt Thursday, March 19, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say the crash happened around 8:05 a.m. as an Audi SQ7 drove south on Sussex Highway in the left lane, approaching Airport Road. At the same time, a Hyundai Accent was stopped at a yield sign in the crossover, preparing to head west across the highway.
Investigators say the Audi left the southbound lane and entered the center median. The front right side of the Audi then struck the passenger side of the Hyundai.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 26-year-old Georgetown woman, and a 3-year-old child were taken to an area hospital with injuries described by police as not life-threatening. An 8-year-old child from Georgetown was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, said DSP.
The driver of the Audi, a 38-year-old man from Staten Island, New York, was not hurt. Police cited him for inattentive driving.
Sussex Highway was closed for an extended period as troopers investigated the crash and cleared the roadway.