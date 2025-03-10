DELAWARE- A coalition of housing and real estate organizations is calling on Delaware leaders to allocate at least 1 percent of the state budget to affordable housing.
The Delaware Association of REALTORS®, Delaware Affordable Housing Coalition, Housing Alliance Delaware, and the Home Builders Association of Delaware say the state is facing a shortage of more than 20,000 affordable housing units.
According to the groups, rising construction, land, and development costs have made stable housing harder to find, and without increased public investment, affordable options will remain out of reach.
They also note that while temporary federal pandemic relief helped in recent years, state funding for affordable housing has not kept pace with the growing need. The coalition believes dedicating 1 percent of the budget could provide long-term solutions.
The organizations are encouraging residents to contact their legislators in support of the proposal. You can learn more here.