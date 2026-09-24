A car with water over halfway up on the cars door in the night time with water flowing.

Firefighters wearing water-rescue gear used a high-water vehicle to reach the Nissan Rogue and assist the occupants to waiting EMS personnel, according to the fire company. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

OAK ORCHARD, Del. - An Amazon driver was rescued Wednesday night after a car became disabled in floodwater along River Road near Chiefs Road, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire company said it was alerted around 8:53 p.m. Sept. 23 for a vehicle stranded in floodwater and requested its high-water vehicle for the rescue. Emergency crews from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Coastal Towing Services responded.

Firefighters assisting the amazon driver.

Firefighters wearing water-rescue gear used a high-water vehicle to reach the Nissan Rogue and assist the occupants to waiting EMS personnel, according to the fire company. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

Firefighters wearing water-rescue gear used a high-water vehicle to reach the Nissan Rogue and assist the occupants to waiting EMS personnel, according to the fire company.

The vehicle was left at the scene because of the tidal conditions and will be accessed when water levels allow. The Delaware State Police is investigating.

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Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist

Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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