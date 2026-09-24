OAK ORCHARD, Del. - An Amazon driver was rescued Wednesday night after a car became disabled in floodwater along River Road near Chiefs Road, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire company said it was alerted around 8:53 p.m. Sept. 23 for a vehicle stranded in floodwater and requested its high-water vehicle for the rescue. Emergency crews from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Coastal Towing Services responded.
Firefighters wearing water-rescue gear used a high-water vehicle to reach the Nissan Rogue and assist the occupants to waiting EMS personnel, according to the fire company.
The vehicle was left at the scene because of the tidal conditions and will be accessed when water levels allow. The Delaware State Police is investigating.
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