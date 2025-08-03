LEWES, Del. - Lewes is getting ready for a night off with its annual Lewes Night Out on Aug. 5 from 5 - 8 p.m. The event will be held at George H. P. Smith Park by Blockhouse Pond.
The City of Lewes says there will be live entertainment, face painting, a bicycle rodeo and other fun events for the community to get involved in. A variety of vendors and local emergency services will have booths set up.
The celebration is a part of the National Night Out initiative that takes place every year on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out says the event is designed to promote police-community partnerships.
There is no rain date for the event.