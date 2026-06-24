SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District will participate in a virtual public meeting hosted by the Town of Slaughter Beach to discuss the Mispillion Inlet Shore Damages Mitigation Project and a proposed plan aimed at addressing long-term shoreline erosion north of the inlet. The meeting will be held via Zoom from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 29.
According to the Army Corps, the study is being conducted under the Continuing Authorities Program Section 111 authority, paid for by federal. The study evaluates alternatives to repair shoreline damage linked to the Mispillion Inlet navigation project in Sussex County.
The primary area of concern is the state-owned beach north of the inlet. The Army Corps said that since construction of the inlet jetties began in 1893, the shoreline north of the inlet has experienced significant land losses that exceed historical natural erosion rates.
The study recommends a one-time beach nourishment project as a tentatively selected plan. Under the proposal, a 1,700-foot-long berm would be built with a width of 150 feet and a crest elevation of 5 feet. The project would use approximately 80,500 cubic yards of sand for construction.
The proposed plan has not been finalized and would require additional funding before moving forward.
The meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the proposed shoreline mitigation project and review findings from the ongoing federal study.