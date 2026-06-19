DENTON, Md. - A tractor-trailer carrying logs crossed the median on Route 404 near Deep Shore Road just before noon on Friday and crashed into an eastbound passenger car.
Police said the 40-year-old truck driver went over the median for reasons that have not yet been determined.
After crossing into the eastbound lanes, the tractor-trailer struck a passenger car occupied by two people, ages 32 and 27. Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to TidalHealth Nanticoke for treatment, police said.
The crash also caused logs being transported by the truck to spill across the roadway.
As of Friday afternoon, eastbound Route 404 remained closed while crews worked to remove the logs and clear the scene. Police said the closure is expected to remain in place for at least another one to two hours.
Drivers traveling east on Route 404 are being detoured at Legion Road, which reconnects with Route 404 beyond the crash scene. The Denton Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.