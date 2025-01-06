LEWES, Del. — Beebe Healthcare has announced operational changes for Monday, Jan. 6, in response to the winter storm. Several services will remain open, while others transition to virtual care or close for the day.
Open Locations:
- Emergency Departments
- Elective and urgent procedures at Specialty Surgical Hospital and the Lewes Campus
- Oncology Services (Tunnell, South Coastal, Specialty Surgical Hospital) until 11 a.m.
- Rehoboth Walk-In Care Center
- Lab and Diagnostic Imaging at Bookhammer Outpatient Surgery Center on the Abessinio Health Campus
Closed or Virtual Services:
- Beebe Medical Group Primary and Specialty Care locations (virtual visits offered where possible)
- Walk-In Care Centers in Georgetown, Millville, Millsboro and Milton
- Lab and Imaging locations in Georgetown, Long Neck, Milford, Millville, Millsboro, Milton and Oak Orchard
- All Physical Rehabilitation Services
- Beebe Wound Care
- Cape Pharmacy
"We have been monitoring the weather situation closely to ensure the most judicious balance of safety for our staff, while providing the care our patients need. Safety is our priority for our community – both our patients and our staff," Beebe President and CEO David Tam said. "I understand that Monday’s weather may not make it possible for patients to make their appointments, but Beebe provides critical services and will do our best to remain open for those in need of procedures, including cancer treatments, other illnesses, and emergencies. We urge everyone to take proper precautions and make the best decision that is right for them and their families.”
Beebe Healthcare says it will continue monitoring the situation and updating operations as needed.