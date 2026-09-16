DELAWARE -Wilmington's Theatre N is usually the home of independent films, but on Primary Night, it hosted a sign of change in Delaware's Democratic Party.
The Working Families Party endorsed 13 candidates during this year's primaries, and went 8-5, with five notable victories.
Two of the wins were over lawmakers with over 15 years of experience, as Michelle Booker defeated state Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden in District 2 (Wilmington), while Tyeisha Grier unseated State Rep. William Carson (D-Smyrna), who had been in his seat since 2008.
Pamela Salaam defeated state Rep. Franklin Cooke's (D-New Castle) time in office, as he was looking for a third victory.
Branden Fletcher Dominguez won a three-way race against incumbent state Rep. Josue Ortega (D-Wilmington) and Wilmington City Councilwoman Yolanda McCoy, and Rae Krantz defeated Ed Mulvihill for the vacant District 6 seat.
The other wins were in Senate District 5, where Shay Frisby defeated Ray Siegfried, who has twice lost to WFP candidates as an incumbent, including in 2020 in the House, incumbent Sherae'a Moore in House District 8, and Kira Alejandro in New Castle County Council District 3.
It wasn't a perfect night, as Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby could not keep her rematch with State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha as close as last time, losing by 504 votes, after falling by just 90 four years ago in what was the closest 2022 race.
Former Red Clay School Board member Adriana Bohm had the closest call this time, losing in Senate District 1 to incumbent Dan Cruise by 146 votes, despite winning by 210 votes simply on Primary Day.
Keonna Watson lost to Sen. Nicole Poore in District 12, Will Imbrie-Moore fell to Kim Williams on House District 19, and Syam Kosigi lost to Valerie George in County Council District 5.
The work is not done for 5 of the winning 8, who will face one, if not two, opponents in November's Election.
Branden Fletcher Doninguez will face Republican Shawn Dottery and Independent "Dizzy" Bland, Rae Krantz battles Repubican Tanya Hettler, Pamela Salaam will face-off with Republican Enala Mwashitete, Shay Frisby faces Republican Brent Burdge and Independent Carolyn Frank, and Kira Alejandro squares off with Republican Melissa Brayman.
State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton hosted most of the evening's activities, as she's currently unopposed in House District 26, and said while it wasn't a perfect night, it was progress for the Working Families Party.
"I think this is the biggest night we've had yet, and I think the message is clear, Delaware want change, they want Working Families champions in the State House and the State Senate, in County Council, and probably beyond."
Wilson-Anton added it was a victory against the "Delaware Way", but said prior results had her watching from the sidelines before Tuesday's celebration.
"I didn't lift a finger for these candidates. I didn't donate, I didn't doorknock, I stayed out of these races because the Democratic Party has made is basically possible for you to get in primaries against incumbents and get anything done. This is what the people wanted, so I'm really excited." to some of their community members.
Rae Krantz didn't have an incumbent opponent, but did have to Ed Mulvihill, the owner of Peco's Liquors on Philadelphia Pike. She said if she can win the general election along with her 5 fellow candidates, it can make a difference in Dover.
"People are ready for politicians who have actual courage. We need more bravery in the hallways where legislation is being written and made. Now is the time to push for those changes that will make our lives better, that are going to help people afford their houses still, basic stuff."
Wilson-Anton said retail politics won the day when a lot of money was being spent on several campaigns.
"Every candidates won on the issues and by going door-to-door talking to their community members. I honestly was kind of shocked by come of the wins because we had candidates win who got in the race very late, and they were still able to pull it off, some with major upsets, so I think the message is pretty damn clear."