SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Drone footage offers a breathtaking view of Sussex County, now transformed into a world of white as snow blankets the landscape.
Snow seems to stretch endlessly across the horizon, covering acres of farmlands in Milton.
Also in Milton, vibrant homes now capped in snow look like something out of a holiday snow globe.
Drone footage captured by Eric Reifsnyder highlights some of the most striking scenes. In Lewes, the town’s iconic water tower shines with a frosty silver hue, and the Overfalls ship rests against an icy canal, creating a picture-perfect coastal winter moment.
Even at CoastTV’s studio, powdered pathways lead to the newsroom doors, adding a touch of winter charm to the daily routine.
Snowstorms like this are rare in Sussex County, making this week's snowfall a sight to behold—one that residents won’t soon forget.