SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Drone footage offers a breathtaking view of Sussex County, now transformed into a world of white as snow blankets the landscape.

Snow seems to stretch endlessly across the horizon, covering acres of farmlands in Milton. 

snow2

Also in Milton, vibrant homes now capped in snow look like something out of a holiday snow globe.

snow3

Drone footage captured by Eric Reifsnyder highlights some of the most striking scenes. In Lewes, the town’s iconic water tower shines with a frosty silver hue, and the Overfalls ship rests against an icy canal, creating a picture-perfect coastal winter moment.

snow5

(Photo: Eric Reifsnyder) 
snow6 canal

(Photo: Eric Reifsnyder) 

Even at CoastTV’s studio, powdered pathways lead to the newsroom doors, adding a touch of winter charm to the daily routine.

snow7

Snowstorms like this are rare in Sussex County, making this week's snowfall a sight to behold—one that residents won’t soon forget.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you