GEORGETOWN Del.- SUN Behavioral Health held a butterfly release event to honor individuals lost to substance abuse and support those in recovery.
Director of Business Development Lorraine Loera described the gathering as a way for the community to come together, inviting participants to release butterflies as a symbol of remembrance.
Tanner Holt, from Charlie Health, noted the importance of community in the recovery process.
"An event like today, the butterfly release, is pretty great because you get to symbolize those that lost. It's something that's going to be really encouraging."
Local vendors offered resources focused on mental health and recovery, addressing issues like food insecurity.
Christie Thompson from the Affiliated Santé Group spoke about the event's significance in breaking down stigma.
"Personally this event means a lot to me, it shows how much we've grown as a community, how open and honest people can be now and how the stigma is starting to break."
More resources and services for addiction help can be found on SUN Behavioral Health's website.