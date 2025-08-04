CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A fire that started in a camper on Robbins Street spread heat damage to a neighboring home and two sheds Sunday afternoon, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The fire was reported at about 1:26 p.m. at Robbins Street and Allen Street. First responders say a neighbor discovered the fire in a 22-foot Arctic Fox pull-behind camper trailer.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes, the department said. No one was hurt.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical event involving the camper’s power cord plugged into a generator. The camper was destroyed, with an estimated $15,000 in structure damage and $5,000 in contents lost.