LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has been awarded the Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Award for 2025. The Delaware Bay ferry Service is ranked among the top 10 percent of worldwide attractions on the travel website.
The ferry service was previously honored with this dedication in 2024. This year is the fourteenth year that the attraction has been recognized with this award.
"Earning the Travelers’ Choice Award is a testament to our employees’ dedication and commitment to deliver quality customer service,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “Because this award is the direct result of our guests’ reviews and experiences, it is the ultimate seal of approval for any business in tourism and hospitality.”
The Traveler's Choice Award is based on first-hand reviews submitted by visitors over the past year. It celebrates places across the world that deliver a well-rounded customer experience, tracked through reviews on Tripadvisor.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. It is open all year to carry visitors across the Delaware Bay.