CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. says that one of this year's buyback choices, "Ellie," was fatally injured on Sunday, Sept. 8.
The fire company said on Monday they were notified and confirmed that it was "Ellie" upon examination. Officials say the injury was likely a result of a kick from another pony.
"We are constantly reminded that life in the wild is fragile and although we manage these ponies there are factors beyond our control," said the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. in a Facebook post.
The department said, "This filly was the first foal from her mother “Wildest Dreams” in a number of years and a great genetic fit for the island as well as being stunning black and white. It is a really sad day for us and the pony community as we were greatly looking forward to this filly’s life on the island and her contribution to the herd."
In July, tens of thousands of people descended upon Delmarva to witness the 99th Chincoteague Pony Swim.