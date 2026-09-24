This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy senior Finna Graves is turning her love for secondhand clothing into a way to give back to the community through a clothing drive she has been planning since her Freshman year.
“This is my senior service project - I am doing a clothing drive.”
Graves said shopping secondhand is something she bonded with her brother about. As she approached her senior year, she decided she wanted to use that interest to support local organizations that donate clothing to people in need.
“I’m really happy that the school’s give us this opportunity to reach out to our community and do something for our community.”
Her idea developed after she learned about pop-up thrift events. Graves ultimately decided she did not want the project to be about making money.
“I realized, maybe I don’t want to do that, maybe I can do a clothing drive that way I can donate it somewhere that gives it to people for free.”
At Sussex Academy, students start thinking about their senior service projects during freshman year. Graves said fashion was already one of her interests at the time.
“So what I did, at the time I really liked fashion so I said I want to do something with clothes.”
During sophomore year, students begin narrowing down their projects and explaining what they hope to accomplish. While many students complete their projects during junior year, Graves decided to wait.
“I wanted to wait till Senior year because you know Fall, people are changing their clothes and giving away what they don’t want, so I was like this is a perfect time!”
Graves said the response to the clothing drive has already been encouraging. One donation box quickly filled with clothes, and classmates have told her they plan to contribute more.
“I’ve been communicating with the people I want to donate to - it’s just always really nice because they are always so enthusiastic, they’re like oh that’s so great you want to donate here and it just feels really nice that I can give back to the community.”
“I put this (box) out on Tuesday and it already got so many donations.”
Graves said the enthusiasm from other students has made the project especially rewarding.
“It’s been so great having people come up to me and be like, I plan to donate, I saw your thing, this is great, I’m cleaning out my stuff so I can give you a bunch and I was like… this is great!”
The clothing drive ends Friday, Sept. 18. Graves plans to donate the collected clothing to Gateway Clothing Connection and Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown.
“I plan on the 18th to take the clothes home, wash everything, sort everything, and then some time that week send the clothes to donations.”
Graves gives her thanks to Sussex Academy and its focus on student success for helping her carry out this long-term service project.