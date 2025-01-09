This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
MILFORD, Del. - Matt Welch and his son Brandon are starting the new year with a meaningful mission: giving back to veterans through their "Wheels 4 Warriors" initiative.
The project aims to provide fully functional cars to veterans in need, offering them greater independence and opportunities.
"I'm a veteran myself, so I took it upon myself to think of ways I could help them," said Matt Welch.
The father and son team recently gifted a car to a veteran, believing that the simple act of offering a ride can do more than just provide transportation.
"If you see a veteran every day and he's just down on his luck, and you give him something and it puts a smile on his face, that gives him hope," Welch said.
Veteran Irving Brown, who was the recipient of the latest car donation, shared how it impacted his life.
"That was the starting point of my life being turned around," Brown said. "To know I can get back and forth to work on my own is a huge relief."
In addition to their car donations, Welch and his son honor fallen heroes by displaying their names on the side of their truck, helping to raise awareness for the struggles of living veterans. The duo has partnered with Warriors Helping Warriors to provide comprehensive support, including housing, employment assistance, and transportation for Delaware's nearly 60,000 veterans.
"We know that they have specific needs," said Mindy Bacchus, deputy director of Warriors Helping Warriors. "When we get them into housing, we also focus on employment, and vehicles are an essential part of that."
Welch and Brandon’s dedication continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans who have sacrificed so much for the country, one car at a time.