This year’s theme, "May the Forest Be With You, Always," encourages participants to creatively express the importance of forests in conservation efforts, say organizers. (Sussex Conservation District)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The first state's Conservation Districts have announced the launch of the annual conservation poster contest. The competition is open to Delaware students from kindergarten through twelfth grade. This year’s theme, "May the Forest Be With You, Always," encourages participants to creatively express the importance of forests in conservation efforts, say organizers.

Students from public, charter, private and homeschooling settings are eligible to compete in grade categories K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Digital submissions will be accepted for the 7-9 and 10-12 grade groups. Cash prizes of $50, $25, and $15 will be awarded to first, second, and third-place winners in each category.

Entries must be submitted electronically, by mail or in person to local conservation districts by Friday, Oct. 25. First-place winners will advance to state and potentially national-level contests. For more information, contact your county's conservation district.

Sussex County: Siobhan Kelley, 302-856-2105

Kent County: Alisa Bentley, 302-608-5370

New Castle County: Bruce Macolley, 302-365-8971

