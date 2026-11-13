DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), the city of Seaford and DART Connect announced the city will officially launch an on-demand micro transit service designed to provide low-cost transportation across the area.
DART Connect replaces traditional fixed routes with shared-ride transit. The service provides accessible first- and last-mile connections, linking riders directly to jobs, medical appointments and fixed-route transit. On-demand microtransit uses smaller, fully accessible buses equipped with bike racks to provide shared rides, typically within 15 minutes of a request.
"I'm excited to see DART Connect come to Seaford. For many residents, transportation can be one of the biggest challenges to accessing services, employment, healthcare, and everyday necessities," said Mayor Matt MacCoy.
DART Connect in Seaford will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is the same as regular bus fare, at $2 per ride and 80 cents for reduced fare. Fares can be paid with cash or through DART Pass mobile payment.
"The new DART Connect service in Seaford meets one of our goals set forth in our DART Reimagined transit study to expand public transportation in this community and meet customers where they are," said Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings.
Customers can book DART Connect rides on demand anywhere within the Seaford service area by using the DART Transit app, calling 1-800-652-DART or visiting the DART Connect Portal.